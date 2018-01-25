A Phantom’s Masquerade is the theme for the 2018 JCI Gala and Charity Auction set for Saturday, April 22, at the Vernon Lodge. (luxurymask.com photo)

Masks recommended for JCI Gala

Annual fundraising night in Vernon has A Phantom’s Masquerade for 2018 theme

Get your formal evening masks ready.

JCI Vernon is preparing to host its biggest event of the year. The 2018 JCI Gala and Charity Auction will be held on Saturday, April 21, and tickets are now on sale.

“This is our premier fundraising event of the year,” said event co-chair Cera Brown. “To date, we’ve raised more than $375,000 for our community, and through continued support, we look forward to watching that number grow.”

The gala takes place at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Feet First.

Each year, the gala incorporates a unique theme.

“We’re doing something pretty amazing this year,” said Brown. “Our theme for 2018 is A Phantom’s Masquerade, so we’re encouraging guests to come wearing masks. Guests can expect a fabulous three-course meal, dancing, entertainment, and a few surprises along the way.”

Another change this year is the addition of two recipient charities – Vernon Women’s Transition House Society and Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs – Teen Junction. The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation will be the primary recipient of the funds raised.

“With two additional local organizations being part of the event, in addition to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, the gala will provide support to even more people in need,” said co-chair Mike Mezynski.

Title sponsors for the event are Nixon Wenger LLP and MNP LLP.

Sun FM and Wayside are the media/print sponsors.

Businesses, community groups and individuals have an opportunity to contribute through sponsorship, donation of auction items, and through ticket purchase.

“Tickets for this event tend to sell out quickly,” said Mezynski. “And with the addition of the new charities, we’re expecting tickets to go extra fast this year.”

Added Brown: “We want every person at the event to feel the power of community in the room. The money raised allows JCI Vernon to support important local organizations that assist those in need. It’s people helping other people, and together we’re making a huge difference in our community.”

Tickets for the gala are $95 each, available at www.ticketseller.ca.

