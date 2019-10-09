Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Drivers stuck in Massey tunnel will have time to admire a $40M spruce-up of our 60-year-old birdge

Embracing a recommendation by Metro Vancouver mayors for a new eight-lane tunnel to replace the traffic-choked four-lane George Massey tunnel is a choice the B.C. NDP government may regret.

One of the first major decisions of Premier John Horgan and Transportation Minister Claire Trevena on taking office in 2017 was to scrap plans for a 10-lane bridge. A bridge similar to the new Port Mann crossing would have been well underway by now. Instead, the NDP government chose to make a hugely expensive point about avoiding tolls and consulting with the quarrelsome councils of the Lower Mainland.

Delta South B.C. Liberal MLA Ian Paton has been a fierce critic of delays in fixing what everyone agrees is the worst traffic bottleneck in the province. Like many others, he was surprised that floating new tunnel sections into the Lower Fraser, sinking them and linking them, is the new plan.

Paton estimates that the bridge would be half done by now, and starting from scratch with engineering and environmental work for a tunnel means relief for commuters is now 10 years away. Even an eight-lane bridge would benefit from engineering work already done.

The tunnel requires removal of 1.5 million cubic metres of salt-contaminated soil to trench the river bottom, which would somehow have to be stabilized for earthquake safety along with the lengthy approaches from both sides. This in-river work invokes federal fisheries law, forcing construction into a narrow summer window. That’s if it gets environmental approval, which could take three years or more.

Then there’s the money. Horgan won his bare minority government on a promise to remove tolls from the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, moving their massive debt onto the province’s capital budget. A “business case” for the new project may take a year, so the usual string of pre-election announcements in 2021 may not be well received.

And obviously the NDP’s union-only public construction model weighs heavily on projects like this. After a huge overrun on a short piece of Trans-Canada Highway widening near Revelstoke, the ministry insists it is on budget for its four-lane replacement of the four-lane Pattullo Bridge. We’ll see.

As the municipal task force was gathering to make their surprise choice to reject a down-scaled bridge that looks like the logical option, Horgan was asked if his government was wasting time.

“I wouldn’t say for a second that it’s been a waste of time,” Horgan said, adding that he met with the mayor of Delta and was looking forward to financing whatever the mayors want. Trevena repeated the comments a few hours later, after the tunnel recommendation emerged. First it has to be costed, then go to cabinet, then the Treasury Board to find the money as the province teeters on the edge of returning to deficits.

The next day Horgan was off to Seattle to once again join Gov. Jay Inslee in pitching a bullet train from Portland to Vancouver, at unimaginable cost. Horgan put $600,000 toward a “business case” for that, which found that eventually it “may be viable” if routes and state-federal governance can be figured out.

Drivers stuck in the Massey tunnel for the next decade will have time to admire a $40 million spruce-up of our 60-year-old earthquake trap. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2020, it includes new paint, lighting, drainage to keep ice from forming, and a good washing of the dank interior walls.

Tom Fletcher is B.C. legislature reporter and columnist for Black Press Media. Email: tfletcher@blackpress.ca

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Questions to ask yourself before the election

Just Posted

Vernon vagrancy, crime continues to upset

Senior home victim of crime again, other residents share fears

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Bi-weekly trash pickups enough: Regional District of North Okanagan director

‘We need to start to think about climate change,’ RDNO director Akbal Mund

Foundation sticks with familiar face at Vernon hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

BCHL expansion team awarded to Cranbrook

Hockey will be back in Cranbrook when the Bucks enter league play in the 2020-21 season

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Vernon RCMP response disappoints

LETTER: Rural exposure to ATVs unappreciated

Questions to ask yourself before the election

LETTER: Vernon resident urging voters to consider climate

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

Most Read