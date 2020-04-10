Mitchell’s Musings: Some questions to ponder while busy self-isolating

Someone whose column is called Mitchell’s Musings can’t help himself, especially when under house arrest with no sports on the telly, to ponder a few questions from time to time, as the days of this coronavirus crisis turn into weeks.

So, to clear the cobwebs, I’m going to share a few ponderables that have been rattling around in my brain the last little bit. Thank you for listening and stay safe.

Why, when U.S. President Donald Trump’s only focus over the past three years, via Twitter and arena rallies, has been on re-election, did we think that was going to change just because of a little ol’ coronavirus that kills thousands of Americans, and others, and devastates the global economy?

Why did we think it was OK to trade so much with the communist Chinese government, admittedly allowing us to get so many products cheaply, when, if we thought about it, their autocratic and unaccountable form of government may literally be the death of us one day?

Why has it been so cold lately, or has the coronavirus taken out global warming too? And if so, at least that’s one less thing to worry about, right?

Why is it that gas stations, banks, grocery stores and liquor and cannabis dispensaries are rightly considered essential services but Service Canada, when so many are suddenly unemployed, many who may have never been before, is allowed to close its doors? Is it a safety issue or a union issue?

Why is that the rich and faceless get richer during this crisis — the Amazons, Walmarts, liquor companies, Costco, Netflix, phone companies — while the small, local businesses in our neighbourhood take it on the chin during a time when they were working their butts off to make it work in the first place?

Why is it that “we are all in this together” applies to the many and not the few?

Why are face masks now seen as helpful for the public when last week they weren’t?

Although it’s good Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the public daily, is there any way he could give a straight answer to a question, please and thanks?

When Trump can’t get through a sentence, sometimes they aren’t even complete sentences, without lying and Joe Biden gets tripped up, although at least honestly, before completing most of his sentences, does anyone ask is this the best the U.S. can do?

Is anyone else worried their life is starting to feel like Groundhog Day and the “same ol’, same ol’” answer to how things are going is uncomfortably true?

Could it be only a couple weeks ago when we were trying to phase out plastic bags at grocery stores and you were considered evil if you asked for one, and now if you bring your cloth bags they say, “you can’t use those anymore,” you idiot (last two words implied)?

Is it just me, or now, when people walking downtown look at you funny, it’s not because they’re worried you may attack them or ask them for money, now they’re worried you have a virus?

Should we all carry hockey sticks around so we can measure for social distancing or would that lead to too many high sticking or hooking penalties, or worse, an illegal street hockey game?

Should I be worried I’ve never posted anything on Facebook in my life, and last week I did it twice?

The fact that coronavirus has spawned a new set of conspiracy theories that rival 9/11 and the assassination of JFK reveals either a deep distrust of authority or the perfect breeding ground for social media, or both?

Relying on scientists to get us out of this and economists to put it back together again on the other side is worrying enough, but then knowing it’s politicians who have to lead the way now and later is downright scary, or is it just me?

Going to the bank these days, with the long lineups, reminds me of when we all rushed the buildings on Friday to cash our paycheques, well except for the six-feet apart thing, the waiting outside thing and the hand spraying?

Is it a problem when the government hands out millions daily, even though they are heavily in debt and collecting taxes from virtually no one?

We’re realizing life is less about stuff and more about connections, moments, memories and supporting each other through tough times, at least I think we are?

OK, but enough already, all right?

Glenn Mitchell is a columnist and former editor of the Morning Star.

