No more Smokanagan, let’s claim summer back

LETTER: June to September is Summer, not fire season

Families enjoy the sun and fun during the Oyama parade recently. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

For the foreseeable future I would invite all of us to consider the months from June to September to be called Summer rather than “fire season.”

Why you might ask?

Because I for one would much prefer a summer that is a mix of sun and rain.

I am tired of smoke-filled summers. I am also tired of summer being called “fire season.” I much prefer a balanced season.

So let’s please intend on the coming months being a nice mixture of sunshine and warmth and good, drenching rain.

Grant Waldman

