No transparency

LETTER: Vernon decision upsets local taxpayer

“Being brought forward from this morning’s in-camera meeting of Nov. 27, Council approved a commitment of $15,000 in funds from an unexpended, uncommitted 2016 year-end balance to fund a cultural competency and anti-oppression inclusion in communicating across differences training programme for Council and staff.”

Patti Bridal, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, City Of Vernon.

This was in Administrative Updates on Monday, and I am amazed that the media didn’t take notice of this decision and the ramifications it might have on staff in Vernon.

This is not something that should have been debated and decided upon in-camera, and should have been discussed in open Council.

It is this kind of “behind the scenes” spending of taxpayer dollars that will be much-discussed in about ten months when the next municipal elections come around, and “the chickens come home to roost”.

I would have liked to have been told in open council who voted for this, and who voted against it.

I can understand why, for confidentiality and human rights reasons, the original discussion may have been more appropriate “in camera,” but I feel that, once it had been decided upon, there should have been a discussion in public beyond what Ms. Bridal read out.

After all, I believe it’s our money they are spending, and I believe that what appears to be a lack of transparency in terms of public discussion about such expenditure, has ramifications.

I am glad to see that a transparent video system accessible to all with internet access will facilitate this process prior to the next election in October of 2018.

Dean Roosevelt

Vernon

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on housing, child care
Next story
Year of the Green

Just Posted

IH confirms new case of meningococcal disease

Confirmed case outside Okanagan but within Interior Health region

Tree knocks out power, accidents plague roads

Residents in Wallace Road area in the cold and dark

Vernon clarifies snow removal policy

Street cleaning priorities divided into three levels

Lumby mailboxes vandalized

Residents offer security warning to other potential thieves

Roads and highways buried in snow

Vernon motorists urged to use caution as 10 centimetres expected today plus more tonight

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

1st BX Scouts collecting Christmas trees Jan.6

Get rid of your tree, help the local scouts

Court document reveals custody battle over Oak Bay sisters killed Christmas Day

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Most Read