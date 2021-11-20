Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan woman appalled by greed at grocery stores

LETTER: Coldstream residents asks whatever happened to neighbours helping each other

I can remember my mom and dad talking of how neighbours helped each other out in rough times and when things happen.

It’s too bad today those days are gone.

I’m not saying that there are not small communities still, like that small town of Yahk-Kingsate was like that. They always seemed to help a neighbour in need. Thumbs up to them.

But since I moved this way it seems that it people in these bigger centres are all about themselves.

Since COVID and now with the highways washed out, it really shows the ‘all me’ attitude as you go to the store and the shelves are bare as the greed and selfishness rears it’s ugly head. There are seniors and low income families that only get the moneys at the end of the month and have to live month to month and unfortunately the have to go without because of greed. My heart goes out to the children that have no milk for their cereal or bread for toast.

The longer I live and see things I am so ashamed in what would be my fellow man. They are just selfish people who deserve nothing.

Lorrain Brown

Coldstream

READ MORE: ‘We must avoid hoarding groceries’: Vernon mayor

READ MORE: Spallumcheen says ‘shop local’ while supply chains severed by flooding

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GroceriesLetter to the Editor

Previous story
B.C.’s mental health crisis is bad and getting worse

Just Posted

Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
North Okanagan woman appalled by greed at grocery stores

Jill Setah’s First Nations Fashions will be on display at the Fashion and Fire show Nov. 27. (Contributed)
Okanagan stage heats up with Indigenous designs and fire dancers

With road access to the Lower Mainland shut off due to flooding and debris flows, Jake Dewitt of Sicamous’ D Dutchmen Dairy said they’ve had to increase production to meet a spike in demand that has resulted in dairy aisles being cleared out at local grocery stores. (D Dutchmen Dairy/Facebook photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap dairies, farmers grapple shortages, impact of highway closures

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only