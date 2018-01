LETTER: Justin Trudeau dropped the ball on his trip to China

Why are we sending a fruit fly instead of an ant to do our nations business.

The trip to China was a huge opportunity for Canada, but Trudeau showed zero respect for the Chinese people, by his smug attitude, thinking he would change the way China conducts their affairs.

They are a proud people and have come a long way, but they don’t need an outsider to come in and suggest they should have gender parity or that they need better working conditions for people.

They know that!

S.D. Trotter