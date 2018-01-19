Note of thanks

LETTER: Outgoing chair of Enderby Food Bank congratulates community on success

I wanted to take the opportunity as the outgoing chair of the Enderby Food Bank to express my thanks to those I have served with for the past two-plus years. There has been a lot of hard work and a lot of hours put in by many volunteers to see the food bank where it is today. When the food bank was given to the community by the Salvation Army in Vernon, it was only able to provide food for those in need every 60 days. Within a year the Enderby Food Bank was able to change this to every 30 days.

This was able to happen not simply because of some great volunteers but also because we live in such a great community. I watched this community step up to the plate and give to the food bank in some amazing ways.

Whether it was food from food drives or small and large financial donations, this community has helped out in such a tremendous way. I want to say thank you to the those who live in and around Enderby who have given so generously.

We have been able to not simply give food to those in need on a more regular basis but we have been able to give out more fruit and vegetables than in the past.

This has happened because you as a community have given so generously. I would like to also say a special thank you to the Enderby and District Resource Centre who has been willing to allow us to be under their organization as we work towards becoming our own society.

Without them helping I don’t know where the food bank in Enderby would have ended up.

As I step away from a leadership position in the food bank I will remain volunteering on distribution days because I believe in what the food bank is doing and its heart to help those in need.

I hope that this community will continue to support the food bank in its giving of time and resources. Once again, I would like to thank those whom I have had the privilege of working with these past two years.

Well done Enderby.

Scott Hemenway

Enderby

