OPINION: A flawed investigative body fails to curb RCMP sexual misconduct

By: Jason Walker, Associate Professor & Program Director, Adler University

Workplace violence in the form of bullying, harassment and sexual abuse has reached a crisis point in countries around the world. In Canada, the fact that this pernicious problem thrives within institutions designed to uphold law and order makes it all the more startling.

Recent stinging coverage of the RCMP’s inability to manage internal complaints of abuse suggests its so-called “arm’s length” body — the Independent Centre for Harassment Resolution (ICHR), created to investigate bullying, harassment and sexual abuse — is ineffective.

Const. Corey Flodell, a British Columbia Mountie, is the most recent manifestation of the systemic failure to confront the RCMP’s widespread culture of abuse. Despite admitting to five instances of misconduct against female co-workers, Flodell remains a member of the RCMP.

Members of the RCMP are expected to maintain a high standard of professionalism and follow the force’s Code of Conduct that promotes good behaviour, integrity and impartiality. If misconduct occurs, the discipline authority — a detachment commander, for example — will address violations and ascribe corrective measures.

In more serious matters, like in the case of Flodell, a conduct hearing is held, a formal process used to pursue the dismissal of a member based on allegations. These proceedings take place in front of a board that hears evidence, renders decisions and administers sanctions, including dismissal.

Inappropriate touching, harassment

In a decision by conduct board adjudicator Christine Sakiris, Flodell was found to have committed one act of discreditable conduct by “touching inappropriately another member of the RCMP without her consent.”