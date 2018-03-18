Opioid crisis, good food box, cigarette butts, thank yous and cyclists

Vernon and area residents pen letters on wide variety of topics

Opioid Crisis

A month ago my friend died of an overdose of heroin cut with keratin.

She was recovering from a surgery and was moved to the Women Shelter awaiting a bed at Gateby, “Pathways to Home” program. She was unhappy at the shelter and her pain was bad. She died behind a dumpster in an alley of Vernon close to the People Place.

Maybe the People Place should have a Safe Injection Site open 24 hours. A supply of Naloxone — could be kept on site, and possibly a care-nurse administering it, and a sterile needles and needle exchange program.

Maybe my friend would be alive today. What a terrible way to die.

Regretful and sad,

Cyndy Sturdy

Butts Away

Never ceases to shock me, when in 2018 I still see smokers tossing their butts out the window. Following a Black Ford Focus, and sure enough she throws her cigarette out the window as she drives by the beautiful Kal Beach.

The why question comes to mind first. Why? Because you don’t like the mess and garbage inside your private property? Because it means you’d need to clean up after yourself? Because looking at your ashtray is ugly? Because it makes your car stink?

Really, my question is how. How do we get smokers to stop making a mess of everyone else’s life? How to make you understand the huge negative environmental impact you are responsible for? How do you not appreciate that your dirty habit on walkways, parks and neighborhoods is ugly? How do you become responsible ?

Oh, I know some smokers will say “I don’t do that.” It’s just every single one of them that discards every single one of the polluting butts the rest of us see everyday.

B. Davis

Vernon

Food Box Loss Tragic

I’m writing you this as I just learned that the good food box has been terminated. I’m so angry to learn that this won’t be continued. As a single mom that is on low income this hurts. How are we going to get fresh fruit and veggies at an affordable price? This program has helped so many people for many years. I’m not going to get as many fruits and veggies with the income I have. So many people depend on this program month to month.

Nicci Davis

Thank You

Dear Mr. Fletcher. Bravo! Thank you for your report in The Morning Star Our View. It is high time some truth comes forth for the public. We’ve heard sooo much bias via some news media that when real fact data telling comes through it is a shock. We are more aware through investigative reports who is actually paying to slant the news in bias ways. Many people hear as a captive audience and believe face value. Even when historical and facts are presented to some their faces gloss over and don’t seem to put the effort into checking. Please continue to uncover and report newsworthy Views and News.

Anonymous

In Response

I’m not sure who elected you spokesperson for cycling and hiking enthusiasts everywhere Roseanne. Also, I can’t give you exact numbers but I’m guessing thousands of road cyclists in the Okanagan would disagree with your statement “Cycling… tourists don’t want to cycle on road shoulders. Nor do local residents.” If you don’t want to ride on a road shoulder, that’s up to you, but leave me and many others out of your incredibly inaccurate assessment of what “cyclists want.”

James Nicholls

Good Food Box

My name is Elizabeth Devries and I recently was informed about the abrupt ending of the Good Food Box program. My daughter and I have been participating in this program for years . It has been a great program that gives people a chance for fresh produce monthly at a reasonable and affordable price. Discontinuing this program will be detrimental for the low to middle class people that can’t afford to get fresh fruits and vegetables each month. Using this program has taught my daughter to cook different vegetables and gets her kids to try new things. I feel that the Good Food Box program helped the local economy and the local farmers that grow produce. The wonderful people that work there never judged me when picking up my daughters produce. I guess what I’m saying is that the Good Food Box needs to be continued in this community, Vernon needs this program to help families eat healthy food. Please bring the need of this program to the community and local governments and maybe find grants to help families with the healthy food program

Elizabeth Devries

