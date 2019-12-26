Our history in pics

The Sovereign Lake World Cup cross country races back in 2005.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Sovereign Lake World Cup races, back in black and white
The Sovereign Lake World Cup cross country races back in 2005.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning
The Room Collection sold a dresser, added $100 and donated total to mental health organization
More than 200 backpacks were donated to the guests of the Upper Room Mission on Monday
A letter to Santa penned by the villains from Home Alone explains it all
$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna
Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home
Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.
The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air
The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage
A portion of the sales of some Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky went to the Gospel Mission
Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.
The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach
A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve
Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla
$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna
The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage
A letter to Santa penned from bad guy Prof. Hinkle recalls facts from Frosty mishap
The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air
Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla
A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve
A letter to Santa penned by the villains from Home Alone explains it all