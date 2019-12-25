Our History in Pictures

Christmas tree in the middle of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street in the 1930s.
Beautiful, but a touch hazardous!
Merry Christmas. But watch out for that tree!
A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading
Merry Christmas. But watch out for that tree!
