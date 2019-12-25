(Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #8728 photo)

Our History in Pictures

Merry Christmas. But watch out for that tree!

Christmas tree in the middle of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street in the 1930s.

Beautiful, but a touch hazardous!

