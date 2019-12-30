Our history in pictures

Men About Town - check out this army orchestra circa 1941

Members of the 110 Canadian Army Basic Training Centre orchestra, known as the Men About Town, during a Christmas concert in 1941. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #16552)

Members of the 110 Canadian Army Basic Training Centre orchestra, known as the Men About Town, during a Christmas concert in 1941.

