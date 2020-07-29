Recognize any of these young faces learning to swim and beating the summer heat at the old pool in Polson Park (where the spray park is now)? How about the instructor at bottom left? This picture is from the summer of 1958. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #23060)

Our History In Pictures

Back to a time when Vernon’s Polson Park housed an actual swimming pool

Back in the day, to beat the Vernon summer heat and to learn how to swim, you might head to Polson Park.

Yes, Vernon’s crown jewel once was home to an actual swimming pool on the site where the spray park is located today.

“That’s where I learned to swim as a young child,” said Morning Star reporter Roger Knox. “The pool in Polson Park was great for me because it was only a block from my house. And I had the nicest lifeguard that taught me how to swim.”

Today’s Our History in Pictures photo, courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, is from the summer of 1958.

READ MORE: Vernon heat approaches record mark


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyPhotos of the Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner
Next story
LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Our History In Pictures

Back to a time when Vernon’s Polson Park housed an actual swimming pool

Vernon heat approaches record mark

The temperature on Tuesday was a shade under the city’s hottest July 28 on record

Vernon hiking trail partially closed due to free-flowing water

High water levels and a creek blockage have led to flooding along the BX Falls Trail

Vernon fundraiser making a splash online

Caetani Centre’s Splash of Red going virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

LETTER: Confederate flag is a potent symbol of hate

We cannot erase history and what it symbolizes — but we can deem it as unacceptable in our community

DriveBC warns of vehicle fire on Coquihalla Highway southbound

DriveBC says delays expected, crews en route to area near Carolin Mine Road

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen lifts boil water advisory for Willowbrook

Chlorinator and chlorine tank have been installed at Willowbrook pump station

Most Read