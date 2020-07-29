Back in the day, to beat the Vernon summer heat and to learn how to swim, you might head to Polson Park.
Yes, Vernon’s crown jewel once was home to an actual swimming pool on the site where the spray park is located today.
“That’s where I learned to swim as a young child,” said Morning Star reporter Roger Knox. “The pool in Polson Park was great for me because it was only a block from my house. And I had the nicest lifeguard that taught me how to swim.”
Today’s Our History in Pictures photo, courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, is from the summer of 1958.
