With fall having arrived this week, here’s a look at Polson Park and Vernon Creek in the autumn of 1951. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #23169)

Our History in Pictures

A peaceful, serene capture of Vernon’s Polson Park in the fall of 1951

Now that it’s autumn, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives provided The Morning Star with this fantastic black-and-white photo from the fall of 1951 in Vernon’s Polson Park.

We think the photo was taken looking toward to the duck ponds. Agree?

Museum

COLUMN: COVID-19 statistics are the stories of people

