Langstaff & Land Garage at 2801 - 32nd Street, home today of Russell N. Shortt, land surveyor. Photo dated 1958. (Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #22745)

Our History In Pictures

Today, courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, we travel back to 1958

Today, it’s the home of Russell N. Short, land surveyor. In 1958, the building at 2801-32nd St. was the home of Langstaff & Land Garage.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: BOOMER TALK: A most difficult decision

Just Posted

Caetani House show explores war trauma through textile art

FCCS artist in residence Mirjana Borovickic will open her “Resident Child” show on July 29

Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

A personal connection to the crisis: Recovering addicts share their story

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, rain expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight across the Okanagan

Spallumcheen golfer collects first-ever ace

Kay Cornish used her trusty 7-iron to score hole-in-one on tough uphill par-3 No. 7 at home course

Vernon gym shows heart for North Okanagan Hospice

Iron Heart Gym hosts fundraiser for Hospice and the 2019 Dancing With the Vernon Stars

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of alleged South Okanagan shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

Okanagan orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Lake Country’s Witzke Orchards looks to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

City’s mayor sees good news in BC Court of Appeal decision against Victoria bylaw

Most Read