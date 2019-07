The Chattelles band entertain at an Eaton’s publicity event. Photo circa 1960. (Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #16138)

One of Vernon’s largest department stores was Eaton’s, located on the southwest corner of 30th Avenue and 34th Street. Three floors, all kinds of items for purchase.

One day, in 1960, the store had the band The Chattelles play for a publicity event.

Today, the Eaton’s building is home to Bookland, Nature’s Fare and the Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy.



