A cannery worker shows how the machinery is used in the Bulmans Foods’ cannery. This display was used at the 1949 Industrial Exposition. Photo dated 1949. (Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #4094)

Our History In Pictures

A look inside at one of Vernon’s biggest employers back in the mid-2oth century, Bulmans Foods

A cannery worker shows how the machinery is used in the Bulmans Foods cannery works. This display was used at the 1949 Industrial Exposition.

Photo dated 1949. Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #4094.

