A look at a gas station in the heart of downtown Vernon for many years

Vernon Capitol Motors garage and gas station at 2900-30th Avenue.

Photo circa 1940.

Today, this would be the back parking lot of Monashee’s Wine Spirits Beer.

Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #6998.

READ MORE: Our history in pictures

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.