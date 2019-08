View of the “Odeon” Skyway drive-in theatre screen from the parking lot, with playground swings in front of it. The drive-in was at 48th Avenue and 23rd Street, where Western Insurance and the Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Centre is now.

