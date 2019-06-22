The National Hotel at 2922-30th Avenue, the intersection of 30th and 30th Street, often called “Hotel Corner.” Directly across the street from the National on the north and west sides of 30th were the Kalamalka and Allison hotels. Photo circa 1945. Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #3949.

Our History in Pictures – Vernon landmark

Who remembers the National Hotel?

You’d have to be a long-time Vernon resident to remember it.

But for those who have been around for a while, the National Hotel was a downtown Vernon staple.

Located on Barnard Avenue (the corner of 30th Street and 30th Avenue), its was deemed the Okanagan’s friendliest hotel by some.

But the historic building burned down and is now replaced by Monashee’s Wine, Spirits and Beer store.

See more of Our History in Pictures here

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon bylaw priorities out of whack

Just Posted

Vernon bylaw priorities out of whack

LETTER: Approximately 60 Sprockids attendees ticketed

Vernon’s homeless camps aren’t a mirage

LETTER: Writer suggests putting safe injection site at city hall, next to the police station

London Drugs keeps Vernon green and clean

Recycling Day among local efforts to keep “trash” from landfill

Vernon business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates National Indigenous Day

As part of the celebrations, about 30 paddlers took a canoe journey from Kin Beach to Komasket Park

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

Summer Solstice Celebration at ABNC

The 2019 summer solstice takes place Friday, June 21

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Most Read