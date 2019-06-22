Our History in Pictures – Vernon landmark

The National Hotel at 2922-30th Avenue, the intersection of 30th and 30th Street, often called “Hotel Corner.” Directly across the street from the National on the north and west sides of 30th were the Kalamalka and Allison hotels. Photo circa 1945. Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #3949.

You’d have to be a long-time Vernon resident to remember it.

But for those who have been around for a while, the National Hotel was a downtown Vernon staple.

Located on Barnard Avenue (the corner of 30th Street and 30th Avenue), its was deemed the Okanagan’s friendliest hotel by some.

But the historic building burned down and is now replaced by Monashee’s Wine, Spirits and Beer store.

