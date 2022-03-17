Poetic appreciation for Vernon healthcare

One day I woke up really in pain
didn’t know what to do, was I insane
I called an ambulance to take me away
Thankful for a great crew to this day.
Firemen first shovelled snow to the door
so ambulance crew could get to the floor
They came into house said “no worry”
Checked me out quick and off in a hurry
To Vernon Jubilee trauma in a dash
In the hospital treatment in a flash
I was poked and prodded everywhere
to find out why the pain was still there.
They sent me to a room upstairs
so they could find my innards affairs.
They managed to get pain under control
doctors, nurses and staff achieved the goal.
So grateful for the professional team.
Four days and get to go home, a real dream.
Thanks everyone.
Keep going sixth floor student nurse Jack.
Steven Pinchin
