Poll: Which common superstitions do you take seriously, if any?

If you’re superstitious, this weekend will surely be an eventful one with Friday the 13th and a full moon the next night. Which common superstitions do you believe in, if any?

Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck… or not?

Those that are superstitious are surely in for a wild end of the week, with Friday the 13th lining up with a harvest moon and a full moon the next evening.

While no one can pinpoint exactly why Friday the 13th is thought to be unlucky, a popular theory is that it relates to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, who had 13 people attend the Last Supper and was hung on a cross the following day, Good Friday. Others prefer to believe the day got its unlucky reputation in 1307, when hundreds of Knights Templar were arrested and burnt across France.

Whatever theory you prefer to believe, the notion that Friday the 13th is a day where bad luck runs rampant has been adopted across cultures and generations for decades. Another common superstition is that when the moon is full, it can cause human-beings to act crazy, and the subsequent widely-held belief that emergency rooms and vet offices bear the brunt of this phenomenon.

While numerous scientific studies have found that the moon has no apparent affect on our actions and moods, this hasn’t caused anyone to be less weary when it is at its fullest. In fact, “must be a full moon” has become a common turn of phrase to apply meaning to people’s seemingly senseless actions.

So we want to know which common superstitions do you take seriously, if any? Did we miss any?


