Prickly problem in North Okanagan

LETTER: Scotch thistle growing and spreading in our region

Scotch Thistle. (Washington State Noxious Weed Control board)

Scotch Thistle. (Washington State Noxious Weed Control board)

This letter is directed to local and regional government elected officials and some property owners in the North Okanagan.

My concern is with the amount of Scotch thistle growing and spreading in our region.

This is a serious invasive plant and it should be controlled more effectively.

One drought-resistant and hardy plant can produce thousands of seeds that can germinate over a period of years.

Each spring and early summer it can be seen along roadsides, in parks and grasslands, in pastures along Commonage Road or, as I noticed today, a single, tall and sturdy plant growing beside Middleton Way just before entering Coldstream.

I went back and removed it.

There are many invasives but this one is particularly bad and local and regional governments should be more proactive in trying to eradicate it.

Rod Drennan

READ MORE: Coldstream gazebo disturbs nature

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EnvironmentLetter to the EditorNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Prime minister’s marital status should not matter

Just Posted

Scotch Thistle. (Washington State Noxious Weed Control board)
Prickly problem in North Okanagan

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The Regional District of North Okanagan is encouraging residents to integrate FireSmart practices into their everyday lives in dealing with the hot summer. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan fire chief encourages FireSmart practices

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw pumps his fist in celebration after setting a new Canadian Para-swimming record in the men’s long course 150-metre individual medley event Friday, Aug. 4, at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships in Toronto. (Facebook photo)
Second Canadian record for Coldstream swimmer