Reservoir sale

LETTER: Deal made without going to tender upsets

I am writing in response to the article that appeared in The Morning Star on Nov. 29, “Old reservoir sold to developer”.

From reading this article, it appears that a developer approached the city with a plan to develop the property and the deal is being negotiated.

I was upset when I read that the land is being sold to a developer without going to tender. Isn’t it shocking that there does not appear to be a governance structure in place that mandates that transactions of this magnitude be put out to tender?

Even given the fact that price is sometimes not the most important or only consideration – a Request for Bids/Proposals can establish the criteria under which all bidders will be evaluated equally.

As it stands, how can we be sure that the best option for our beautiful city was chosen?

Deb Turnbull

Vernon

