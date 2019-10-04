RMT says consent a must in massage therapy

The Standard of Care sets bar high for draping, uncovering body on table

In a small town, Registered Massage Therapists hear tales of visits to other RMTs.

These confidences have impelled me to write a letter about the Standard of Care expected from all RMTs by their governing body, the College of Massage Therapists of BC (CMTBC), specifically as it relates to draping.

A massage table is set up with two sheets — the bottom sheet which stays on the table, and the top sheet which “drapes” over the client.

Clients disrobe to their level of comfort and lie down on the massage table between the two sheets.

The RMT folds or gathers parts of the top sheet to uncover the area that will be treated.

An RMT will often use a client’s undergarments or body to “tuck in” the top sheet and make the draping more secure.

Draping is a professional boundary. It protects the client and the RMT.

The RMT must have your consent to uncover your body. A respectful RMT will inform you before uncovering the area to be addressed.

Uncovering breasts is not necessary; a good RMT can work through sheets to address soft tissues in the area.

To access the abdomen, a half-sheet keeps the breasts covered while the abdomen is exposed.

In 16 years as an RMT, I have worked directly on breast tissue three times, all for post-surgical treatment of scar tissue.

After gaining explicit permission, I uncovered the breast, worked on the tissue and covered the breast again.

There is never a reason for a woman to be uncovered to the waist while lying on her back.

Should you have questions about draping or feel uncomfortable with how you are draped, I encourage you to speak to your RMT. If the Standard of Care around draping has not been met, consider contacting the CMTBC, www.cmtbc.ca.

Gayle Heinrich, DOMP, RMT, MSc, BSc(Kin)

North Okanagan Therapeutics, Enderby

Previous story
COLUMN: And now the bad news about B.C.’s economy

Just Posted

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Water off for nearly 200 Armstrong residents

Crews re-sealing culvert between Becker Street and Patterson Avenue; water expected back on tonight

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

Vernon sisters turn T-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusable bags

Vernon fire department receives two new fire trucks

The new dual-functioning Pierce fire engine and ladder truck will be put into service in November

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Penticton neighbours react to standoff, arrest of shooting suspect

‘I would like to not have to worry about our safety as much’

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

RDOS defers decision on reducing fees for cleanup of illegal waste site on Penticton Indian Band

Proposal calls for reducing fees from $700 a tonne to $220 a tonne to remove debris from site

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Most Read