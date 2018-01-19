Road maintenance

LETTER: Lack of attention on Highway 97 from plows

Anyone else scared to death driving home to Vernon from Kelowna because of road conditions last month?

It seems road plowing is non-existent now. Is it because individual cities were pushing the responsibility to drivers to buy winter tires?

How about the tire sales industry? I know there was some confusion a few years back with two jurisdictions with two different rules. It was finally settled by ministry of transportation as to what is legal.

Now how about the performance by the plow trucks?

I don’t think anyone will agree that this was a freak, unexpected storm, that catches everyone by surprise.

The contractors always use the same excuse that some streets get more priority over others. My question is what has more priority than Highway 97?

Mick Bell

Vernon

