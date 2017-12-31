Sale breeds distrust

LETTER: Openess and transparency are always good ideas when dealing with public funds

I was quite amazed when I read in The Morning Star that the City of Vernon has announced the sale of the resevoir property on Black Rock Road.

I have questions:

1. Is the City of Vernon selling this property without a public hearing, and community input into the plan for this taxpayer owned property?

2. Has City Council actually sold this property without advertising, and entertaining proposals for this site, with the sale going to the winning purchaser that most benefits the city?

3. Can council respond successfully to accusations of poor governence in the disposal of this city property?

4. How will the administration deal with this same issue of questionable governance, if in fact this is the case?

5. Is it the policy of City Hall to take an equity position in real estate development deals in the City of Vernon?

It seems to me that openess and transparency are always good ideas when dealing with public funds. Anything less can breed distrust, sometimes justifiably.

Lets hope that the disposition of the resevoir property turns out to be the best outcome for the community.

Neil Woolliams