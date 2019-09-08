Seniors cycling program a hit in Vernon

Writer loved getting out through the Cycling Without Age program

Mildred Lewis (front) enjoys a spin around Polson Park for her 100th birthday, courtesy of Cycling Without Age pilot Jim Wind. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

I am a senior and I wanted to thank Lauren Lypchuk for bringing the program Cycling Without Age to Vernon.

It’s a volunteer-run program that takes seniors for free bicycle rides. I had that pleasure a few nights. It was so much fun being on a “trishaw” bicycle without doing the pedalling.

Lauren was our driver and she took us through town, Polson Park (I never knew we had a boardwalk in the park) and down to, and along, the rail trail.

We got a lot of smiles and waves as we passed or met people all along the way.

Seniors, take advantage of a spin around town or on the rail trail or the park. It’s the only chance many of us seniors will ever get to be on the trail.

But remember, you must practice your “Queen’s Wave” because that’s what you feel like.

Again, thanks to Lauren and all the volunteers for giving us seniors their time and energy.

Contact the Schubert Centre for more information.

Pat Schneider

READ MORE: Vernon ready to roll out special cycling program

READ MORE: Cycling Without Age launches in Vernon

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.