Seven-year-old Vernon girl shares need to act now for environment

‘We can save the planet if we care’

The animals in the Arctic are dying because we are making it too warm for them. Many plants are becoming extinct all around the world because we destroy their habitats. We are being mean. We can save the planet if we care.

I go into the forest, I see a mound of garbage.

That makes me sad. I see the highway with all those cars and I think if we don’t act now, we will be extinct. The passenger pigeons used to fill the sky but now, because of us, there’s not a single one. The heat domes were made by the burning of fossil fuels.

If we don’t act now and think about our planet, the animals and us will be extinct.

Here are some ways to help the planet:

• Talk to your leaders.

• Ride your bike or walk.

• Avoid plastic if you can.

• Reuse stuff, buy second hand and donate what you don’t need anymore.

• Buy local and organic food.

• Turn off lights when you leave a room.

• Talk about how to care for the environment with your friends.

• Plant a tree.

I am seven years old and I want to share my love for the environment. I want a safe future for all the animals, the plants and us. Please help me. Thank you!

Willow GlimmCannon

