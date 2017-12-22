Shoeboxes making a difference for kids

Vernon packed 2,460 boxes this year

Thank you to each of you, individuals and groups, who packed Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts this year. We packed 2,460 shoeboxes in Vernon and surrounding areas.

Shoebox gifts packed by Canadians will go to Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti and Nicaragua) and Africa (Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Sierra Leone), as well as the Ukraine.

In each country, Operation Christmas Child works with churches, charities and community groups to identify children with the greatest need and to coordinate distribution.

Approval is also sought to offer the children a colourful booklet in their language that describes the message of Christianity. However, the shoebox gifts are given unconditionally, regardless of faith or whether the community, parent or child chooses to accept the booklet.

Because of your generosity, 2,460 children living in desperate circumstances will receive a gift, many of them for the first and only time in their lives.

Let me share a story to give you an idea of the poverty in which these children live. Betty is a 10-year-old girl in Uganda who received a shoebox gift. She had had to miss a week of school because she did not own a pencil and could not afford to buy one (and schools in Uganda do not provide pencils for students).

In her shoebox gift, Betty received school supplies, giving her what she needed to attend school. Because many of the children who receive these shoebox gifts live in poverty, the gifts that they receive have little to no impact on local demand or economy.

These children, who have suffered or are suffering greatly, will know that someone has thought of them and packed them a gift with love, giving them hope for today. They have not been forgotten.

If you have any questions or concerns about Operation Christmas Child, please visit www.SamaritansPurse.ca/OCCFAQ. Operation Christmas Child staff are always willing to answer your questions, too. They can be reached at 1-800-303-1269.

A young mother in Costa Rica, whose children received Canadian shoebox gifts, has the following message for Canadians: “Keep doing what you’re doing. You’re bringing a lot of joy to kids and parents.” So thank you for your contributions this year. Please know that they will make a difference in children’s lives.

Victoria Carey

Vernon

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: 2017 is the year of the B.C. Green Party
Next story
Fuhr column: More Scrooge than squander

Just Posted

Upper Room Mission hands out over 300 backpacks for Christmas

Vernon always comes through

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Mutrie Road Dog Park upgrades near completion

Improvements help access and convenience for park users

Vernon SAR seeking a new home

Equipment resources beyond capacity of search & rescue headquarters

Painting by local artist beautifies Silver Star

Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex

Video: Ice rink at DeMille’s to be bigger and better than last winter

Ice surface is flooded, awaiting a cold snap

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read