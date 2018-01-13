Show some consideration

LETTERS:

Everyone knows that parties and merriment are part of what makes the festive season festive. Many people, however, lack consideration for other people when making merry.

To the oblivious and obnoxious outdoor loud-talkers at ThornCliff Village, several weeks ago you disturbed our entire neighbourhood and kept our children awake late on a school night. It may surprise you to learn that not only was the rest of the neighbourhood uninterested in hearing your inane, alcohol-fueled, noisy ramblings, but we were also­ — shock! — even less interested in having our children exposed to your colourful yet wildly inappropriate language and topics.

Please try to show some consideration and courtesy towards others during the holiday season. Just say no to obliviousness.

D. Matthies

Vernon

Previous story
Making bad choices

Just Posted

UPDATED: Arrest made in regards to robberies

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

Vipers to honour Wray tonight

The Vernon Vipers will bid a tearful goodbye to longtime owner Duncan Wray tonight at Kal Tire Place

Wray will be missed

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray dies suddenly

Vernon Crisis Line seeks volunteers

Hope is for at least 12 volunteers to take crisis line training

Christian returned as Splatsin chief

Wayne Christian defeats challenger Dan Joe in band elections; two incumbent councillors ousted

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

RCMP search for missing Kamloops youth

Annie Michel was last seen Jan. 11

Drugs and firearms found with Kamloops search warrant

Four people were arrested at a house on Royal Avenue last night

Strongest Families coaches over smartphones

Penticton Rotary continuing mental wellness work with youth

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Most Read