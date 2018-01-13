Everyone knows that parties and merriment are part of what makes the festive season festive. Many people, however, lack consideration for other people when making merry.

To the oblivious and obnoxious outdoor loud-talkers at ThornCliff Village, several weeks ago you disturbed our entire neighbourhood and kept our children awake late on a school night. It may surprise you to learn that not only was the rest of the neighbourhood uninterested in hearing your inane, alcohol-fueled, noisy ramblings, but we were also­ — shock! — even less interested in having our children exposed to your colourful yet wildly inappropriate language and topics.

Please try to show some consideration and courtesy towards others during the holiday season. Just say no to obliviousness.

D. Matthies