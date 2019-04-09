Special Olympics coverage shameful

LETTER: Resident upset with lack of photos in the newspaper

I am writing this letter to express my disappointment in The Morning Star coverage of the Special Olympics. I noted there were only two photos of floor hockey and an article written after the event, that was in the newspaper. There were no photos of any of the other events, nor the Opening Ceremonies. I had the pleasure of attending the ceremonies and witnessed the excitement of the hundreds of athletes and the lighting of the torch. The procession included several RCMP members dressed in their red serge. It would have been wonderful to see some photos in the newspaper.

See: Vernon Special Olympic Winter Games a success

The Special Olympics was a large event for Vernon to host and required approximately 1,000 volunteers. Athletes travelled from all over B.C., the Yukon and even Alberta. These same athletes trained for a long period of time prior to participating and the commitment not only from them, but from their families, friends and coaches was immense. This event drew thousands of people to our community which would have contributed financially to hotels, restaurants, gas stations, retail businesses, etc. I noticed there was a lot of advertising in the paper prior to the event itself. I am sure some of the athletes and their family members would have looked at the paper afterwards to see if their name or photo was in it. Again, it was a letdown. I wrote this letter as I believe some of these athletes cannot advocate for themselves and they deserve it, even if the paper did not see fit to provide more coverage. I wish all of the athletes continued success. Shame on The Morning Star.

Dawn Mascotto

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Just Posted

Residents and cat escape home fire near Falkland

BREAKING NEWS: House fire off Highway 97

Vernon council questions need for open mic session

Staff recommends, and council agrees, against allowing open questions from public at end of meetings

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain continue

Environment Canada is forecasting a cloudy day.

Vernon dog control rules somewhat muddy

Hired contractor explains to Vernon council what she can and can’t do when it comes to dogs

IHA pulls Vernon RFP for overdose prevention site

Vernon council wants to be included, along with public, on consultation with health authority

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Is this your peacock?

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

Okanagan search and rescue volunteers put their skills to the test

Penticton Search and Rescue helps organize this year’s event

Special Olympics coverage shameful

LETTER: Resident upset with lack of photos in the newspaper

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Most Read