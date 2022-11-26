Vernon residents are concerned about speeding on the 29th Street corridor. (Contributed)

Speed, crashes spark safety concerns from Vernon neighbourhood

LETTER: Traffic volume has significantly increased since the opening of the roundabouts

Residents of 29th Street from 39th through 41st avenues have requested a review of traffic speed and public safety along the 29th Street corridor.

Excessive speeding and several collisions over the summer have resulted in destruction of several boulevard trees and traffic signs caused by vehicles leaving the narrow road.

On Sept. 3, a high speed crash (see photo) resulted in the total write-off of the vehicle involved and damage to a streetlight post close to several residences on the corridor.

Council has been notified with the City of Vernon receiving letters of concern from nine residents expressing their support for reducing the posted speed, traffic calming measures, speed enforcement and improvement of public safety along the corridor.

Traffic volume has significantly increased since the opening of the roundabouts at 39th Avenue and 29th Street.

Residents are asking that motorists have some respect for the neighbourhood concerns when traveling along the corridor.

Kirk Rutledge

