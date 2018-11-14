Star reporter welcomed back to Vernon

It’s a thankless job, sometimes

You have 1,678 unread emails.

After 12 weeks away from the office, that’s what I was greeted with Tuesday morning — along with an impromptu shift into covering the sports section (not my forte, nor my favourite). But the hard deadlines and sudden changes that come with the job have swept me off my feet once again.

I needed a break for a bit, some time to recharge, re-energize and do some healing and soul-searching. But I’m back.

And apparently, I was even missed!

The overwhelming stack of unfinished business isn’t all that greeted me back to work — my colleagues (or second family as I affectionately refer to them as) welcomed me with open arms, hugs and smiles of joy.

I know I left the staff in a bit of a lurch with my absence — forcing others to pick up my slack — but they never once made me feel guilty, and that right there is what makes them all so special!

But what I didn’t realize is that apparently, The Morning Star staff weren’t the only ones who missed me.

See related: Vernon Morning Star shines at awards

When asked if I wanted to write a column about my return to work, I questioned the need, as surely no one out in the community even realized I was gone.

Apparently, I was wrong.

My editor informed me otherwise. And a few emails from people out in the community confirmed that I really was missed.

Feeling appreciated for what you do on a day to day basis is an enormous gift. It’s one we often don’t realize in the moment when we’re sweating to get our work done in time and file stories factually and before deadlines.

But take it from this renewed source, people do appreciate what you do.

When you’re an annoyed waitress serving another rowdy table, the voice on the other end of an angry service call or the bylaw officer issuing parking tickets — it seems unlikely. Sometimes people don’t like what we do, especially those of us in often thankless jobs. But when it comes down to making the world go ‘round, we all play a pivotal role. Our time and effort are appreciated by someone out there, even if they don’t say it.

For if not for the waitress, we wouldn’t have the privilege of dining out.

If not for the utility companies, we would not have power.

If not for the bylaw department, we would have chaos and higher taxes.

And if not for the few remaining journalists who work tirelessly to bring the news to readers, we would not be informed.

In return, I offer my appreciation to all the readers and advertisers out there who turn to The Morning Star for all their community news (whether it’s in the newspaper or online at vernonmorningstar.com), because without you, well I wouldn’t have a job to return to!

So as gruelling as deciphering hockey jargon and stats is or managing Community Calendar events, I know each of those numbers and events means a lot to those who have submitted them.

I still have 1,052 emails and 18 voicemails to get through, but I’m back to keep sharing those community stories in pictures and words for all to enjoy!

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Bus stop move not well thought out

Just Posted

Hall call for Vernon’s Ken Holland

Four-time Stanley Cup-winning GM of Detroit Red Wings to be inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Man suffers serious head injury after bicycle crash in Vernon

Accident occurred Nov. 14

Vernon on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September across the province

Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

The Thomas family is one of the many that are financially vulnerable to unexpected personal crises.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

Your weekday weather update

Flurries and more rain anticipated for the Okanagan - Shuswap

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Star reporter welcomed back to Vernon

It’s a thankless job, sometimes

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Vernon Seniors Branch awards scholarship

This year, they were pleased to award the scholarship to Hannah McCaffrey, from Seaton Secondary.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Most Read