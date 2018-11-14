Star reporter welcomed back to Vernon

You have 1,678 unread emails.

After 12 weeks away from the office, that’s what I was greeted with Tuesday morning — along with an impromptu shift into covering the sports section (not my forte, nor my favourite). But the hard deadlines and sudden changes that come with the job have swept me off my feet once again.

I needed a break for a bit, some time to recharge, re-energize and do some healing and soul-searching. But I’m back.

And apparently, I was even missed!

The overwhelming stack of unfinished business isn’t all that greeted me back to work — my colleagues (or second family as I affectionately refer to them as) welcomed me with open arms, hugs and smiles of joy.

I know I left the staff in a bit of a lurch with my absence — forcing others to pick up my slack — but they never once made me feel guilty, and that right there is what makes them all so special!

But what I didn’t realize is that apparently, The Morning Star staff weren’t the only ones who missed me.

When asked if I wanted to write a column about my return to work, I questioned the need, as surely no one out in the community even realized I was gone.

Apparently, I was wrong.

My editor informed me otherwise. And a few emails from people out in the community confirmed that I really was missed.

Feeling appreciated for what you do on a day to day basis is an enormous gift. It’s one we often don’t realize in the moment when we’re sweating to get our work done in time and file stories factually and before deadlines.

But take it from this renewed source, people do appreciate what you do.

When you’re an annoyed waitress serving another rowdy table, the voice on the other end of an angry service call or the bylaw officer issuing parking tickets — it seems unlikely. Sometimes people don’t like what we do, especially those of us in often thankless jobs. But when it comes down to making the world go ‘round, we all play a pivotal role. Our time and effort are appreciated by someone out there, even if they don’t say it.

For if not for the waitress, we wouldn’t have the privilege of dining out.

If not for the utility companies, we would not have power.

If not for the bylaw department, we would have chaos and higher taxes.

And if not for the few remaining journalists who work tirelessly to bring the news to readers, we would not be informed.

In return, I offer my appreciation to all the readers and advertisers out there who turn to The Morning Star for all their community news (whether it’s in the newspaper or online at vernonmorningstar.com), because without you, well I wouldn’t have a job to return to!

So as gruelling as deciphering hockey jargon and stats is or managing Community Calendar events, I know each of those numbers and events means a lot to those who have submitted them.

I still have 1,052 emails and 18 voicemails to get through, but I’m back to keep sharing those community stories in pictures and words for all to enjoy!

