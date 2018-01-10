Start with the basics

LETTER: Streetlights and sidewalks needed ahead of beautification in Vernon

I am all for beautification of our fine city of Vernon. I’m sure there are people enjoying the new wide sidewalks, bike paths and pretty vegetation.

But before the city spends thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, on these projects, I think they should give all areas the basics, like street lights and sidewalks.

We live in the Bella Vista area where we don’t have streetlights or sidewalks.

Just to walk down the street (Tronson Road) to get the mail or a newspaper we take our lives in our hands.

When they upgraded the sewer system a few years ago and had the road torn up, we were told sidewalks would be put in. So come on, we pay the same taxes as everyone else — give us the basics in safety like we were promised.

P.J. Olson

Vernon

Previous story
Handicapped parking

Just Posted

Countdown to Carnival begins

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival runs Feb. 2-11

City hands out sustainable grants

Program drew a wide variety of applications

Library searching for new CEO

Okanagan Regional Library’s Stephanie Hall sailing away

Registration starts for Vernon 2018-19 school year

Information forums also planned for Montessori, French Immersion, academic programs

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Fire claims life of teen in First Nations community near Williams Lake

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Mountain Park Motorsports gaining traction

New Sicamous business off to a busy sleddding season

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

Most Read

  • Jewel of the Okanagan

    LETTER: More needs to be done to protect Kalamalka Lake and our drinking water

  • Gleaners say thanks

    LETTER: Sock drive provides warmth overseas

  • Homes for the homeless

    LETTER: A wonderful gift, getting homes for Vernon’s homeless

  • Handicapped parking

    LETTER: More flat spaces needed at Kal Tire Place

  • Start with the basics

    LETTER: Streetlights and sidewalks needed ahead of beautification in Vernon