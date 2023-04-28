Support for live music in Vernon enhances quality of life

As a board member of the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society, I want to thank you Vernon!

By turning out in record numbers for The Small Glories show, you have shown that there is great support for live music in our community.

We are not the only organization in Vernon who operates this way: the Vernon Jazz Club has been a mainstay for 25 years, and NOCA (North Okanagan Concert Association) presents a beautifully curated program of classical performances, just to name two.

All of our local performing arts organizations have suffered throughout the pandemic, and we continue to feel the effects. For example, prior to our Feb. 22 show, our audiences were down almost 40 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.

Your support for these organizations is vital to the quality of life we enjoy in our community. Without your support, we would have far fewer opportunities to enjoy live, original music and far less choice as to the musicians we get to see.

Please continue your support by buying tickets to a show presented by any one of our local organizations.

You can also support our stars of tomorrow by attending the various coffee houses that take place in our area.

Want to do even more to help promote live music? Get involved as a volunteer.

Deb Matheson

