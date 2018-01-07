Thank you

LETTER: Nelson author grateful for time in Vernon at Caetani Cultural Centre

I have just spent four weeks in Vernon as writer-in-residence at Caetani Cultural Centre. A partnership between Okanagan College, Kalamalka Press, and Caetani Centre, the annual residency offers writers a place to work and an opportunity to engage with the community. In my case, I spent time with the students of Kerry Gilbert’s creative writing class at Okanagan College and shared my residency experience and new work in a public presentation at Caetani House.

I am hugely grateful for the privilege of being the 2017 KP@C3 writer-in-residence. I met some wonderful people, creative sparks flew, and the cross-pollination of ideas that occurred between artists is sure to flower in beautiful and surprising ways.

I expect most Vernon residents understand the gem that is Caetani Cultural Centre. This remarkable story is unique to Vernon, as is the historic home-turned-art-incubator. Although still something of a diamond in the rough, plans are afoot to restore the home and open it to the public, and I hope that Vernon’s residents, businesses, institutions and Council will jump on board with enthusiasm—and cash.

As a longtime Nelson resident and one of the City’s Cultural Ambassadors, I’ve watched the narrative change: once regarded as a bunch of flakes looking for a handout, Nelson’s artists and the cultural sector are now recognized as a major economic driver and a big part of Nelson’s identity. The City of Nelson established a Cultural Development Committee that works to ensure that the sector thrives; community partners see the arts as integral to building a vibrant city, and they want to be a part of that.

I see the old attitudes beginning to change everywhere, and I see it in Vernon, too. The proactive partnership behind the writer-in-residence program is just one example. Clearly, Vernon cares about its cultural sector, evidenced in its strong representation of the arts in its infrastructure, the activities of its arts groups, and its creative residents. I hope that support will continue to build to make Vernon’s creative sector the best it can be, for the good of the greater community.

Thank you to Kalamalka Press, Okanagan College, and Caetani Cultural Centre for your vote of confidence and warm welcome. I hope to be back again to visit soon.

Anne DeGrace

Nelson

