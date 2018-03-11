Thanks for our medical system

I need to express my gratitude to God for our great medical system!

On Nov. 13, 2017 my dear husband of 50 years experienced a heart attack. Dr. Yacyshyn met us in emergency at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and expedited things so that my husband, Larry, was down and back to the Kelowna General Hospital for tests and was back by 12:30 p.m. On Nov. 16 I learned that Larry would have surgery Nov. 23. Dr. Poostizadeh and his team of surgeons operated Nov. 23 and I picked up Larry to come home Nov. 29. My dad had waited six months for exactly the same quadruple bypass surgery!

On Feb. 19 we visited Dr. Poostizadeh and Larry received a clean bill of health. We are so overwhelmed with gratitude for the possibility of another chapter in our lives. As seniors, we paid nothing for all this service. I can’t even imagine what the bill for all of this cost!

Yes, we paid our premiums during our working years, but even then the Medical Services Plan of B.C. foot the bill for so much! We have given birth to five beautiful children, the last two being miracle babies as they were born prematurely, and the last by C-section! Believe me, we have been so well cared for!

We have a beautiful, loving church family who loved and cared for us through this whole episode. Thank you, every one at Emmanuel Baptist Church. I can only say, “Thank you, God, for your goodness to us and thank you, Morning Star, for allowing us to express our appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses and support staff who have made this so victorious!”

Sandy Hatch