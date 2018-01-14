Think higher density

LETTER: A new suggestion for Vernon’s Civic Arena site

After reading the letter headlined ‘Civic Suggestion’ in the Dec. 13 Vernon Morning Star, I had to respond. The City of Vernon has been talking about higher density in the downtown core for more than a few years. The property that the Civic Arena is on would be perfect for two 10 to 15 storey condo towers for younger couples or emptynesters who want to downsize.

The resulting influx of people on a daily basis would be a huge benefit to downtown. Also, the site would accommodate underground parking and is in easy walking distance to the downtown core so it shouldn’t add to the existing traffic and parking problems.

Glen Weldon

Coldstream

Previous story
Lifting Spirits

Just Posted

UPDATED: Arrest made in regards to robberies

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

Vipers to honour Wray tonight

The Vernon Vipers will bid a tearful goodbye to longtime owner Duncan Wray tonight at Kal Tire Place

Turn table talks at the Vernon museum

GVMA’s next Field School focuses on getting the most out of your turn table Jan. 27

Vernon high-tech firm sells for $45 million

AVS Systems purchased by Information Services Corporation

Wray will be missed

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray dies suddenly

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

RCMP search for missing Kamloops youth

Annie Michel was last seen Jan. 11

Drugs and firearms found with Kamloops search warrant

Four people were arrested at a house on Royal Avenue last night

Strongest Families coaches over smartphones

Penticton Rotary continuing mental wellness work with youth

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Most Read