Think higher density

After reading the letter headlined ‘Civic Suggestion’ in the Dec. 13 Vernon Morning Star, I had to respond. The City of Vernon has been talking about higher density in the downtown core for more than a few years. The property that the Civic Arena is on would be perfect for two 10 to 15 storey condo towers for younger couples or emptynesters who want to downsize.

The resulting influx of people on a daily basis would be a huge benefit to downtown. Also, the site would accommodate underground parking and is in easy walking distance to the downtown core so it shouldn’t add to the existing traffic and parking problems.

Glen Weldon