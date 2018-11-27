Three ways to keep the family entertained this winter

LUCY WYNDHAM

For the Morning Star

With above-average precipitation and snowfall predicted for Vernon this winter by the Old Farmer’s Almanac, local families may have to ready themselves to spend extended periods of time indoors.

While spending quality time huddled in front of the TV sipping on homemade hot chocolate is a favourite winter pastime of many a Canadian being cooped up inside can become tiresome, especially if there are children in the home. If the inclement weather is going to prevent you from enjoying the festivities in and around the city, the least you can do is be armed with a range of fun indoor activities, such as the following, that the entire family can enjoy.

Play some old-fashioned board games

When last did your family gather around the dinner table to play a game of Guess Who? or Monopoly? If you don’t have a selection of board games gathering dust in the attic, pop into EB Games, Teeter Totter Toys or even Ebener’s and get your hands on a few games that will keep the entire family entertained for hours on end. Again, make sure you pick games that everyone can play to prevent especially younger children from feeling left out.

Bring out the art supplies

You don’t have to be a gifted artist in order to engage in a range of creative activities. If you can hold a pen or pencil and know how to cut and paste, you are more than capable of occupying yourself with arts and crafts ranging from drawing simple pictures of the earth and everything on it to creating intricate geometrical designs and comic strips. The internet is inundated with instructables on how to make everything from beautiful snow globes and edible play-dough to handmade jewelry key rings, and wind chimes.

There are a number of reputable art supply stores in Vernon such as Mystic Mountain Boutique and the Sun Valley Craft Market where you can pick up all the supplies you need. Be sure to pick activities that are age-appropriate and that won’t leave anyone feeling bored or left out. If there are children of varying ages in the home, it may be a good idea to split into teams, giving the younger children easier tasks to complete while the older siblings busy themselves with more intricate projects.

Cook up a storm

Apart from being a fun pastime, especially in the colder weather, cooking and baking together as a family can also be very beneficial. Not only will it strengthen the family bond but it can also teach the kids some useful life skills to use in the future. While soul food such as soups and pie are always welcomed during winter, they aren’t exactly the most exciting things to make as a family.

Did you improve on your kitchen skills this year?

If you happened to attend one of the exciting family-orientated cooking classes at establishments such as Predator Ridge or Sandrine Pastry in the city, you would have acquired a range of skills that will provide you with an infinite number of ideas of how to keep the family entertained in the kitchen. The options really are endless with candy making, chocolateering, biscuit baking and decorating and making edible gifts for Christmas all bound to be popular with both young and old.

How you decide to keep your family entertained while confined to your home this winter is entirely up to you. While the above suggestions are bound to make for some special memories, you can’t go wrong with perusing the local newspapers to find out what indoor activities are taking place in and around Vernon this winter.