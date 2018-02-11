Tom Fletcher needs to look at the facts

Pesticides continue to do harm

Re: Tom Fletcher’s article, “Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws.”

Why is Tom Fletcher’s biased writing appearing more and more in the local newspaper lately?

He makes false equivalents, straw men arguments and actually points to no positive benefits to pesticides at all in this article. I am assuming he doesn’t like the look of dandelions, but I’m afraid that argument doesn’t hold water since it’s merely an opinion.

The fact that he spends half the article talking about a book from 50 years ago that he hasn’t even read, I wonder why the paper chose to include this at all.

As was made clear in the presentation to council in 2017, there is plenty of research and evidence of the detrimental effects of cosmetic pesticides on human health, land and water.

Thankfully we have come a long way in the past 50 years and now realize that “pests” are actually often useful and that “weeds” are a sign of soil that needs some amending.

In terms of weeds, we now understand that dandelions are a crucial first food for bees, which are crucial for pollination of our food. We need them, desperately.

There is plenty of actual scientific research on the effects of glyphosate, which he claims “breaks down pretty quickly,” which is actually 14 days.

A study done in 2006 found that glyphosate is antagonistic to the uptake, transport and accumulation of minerals in plants. That’s pretty significant.

Fletcher also alludes to Europe relicensing glyphosate, but what he fails to mention is limiting of the approval to five years (down from 10) and also suggest to “minimize the use in public spaces, such as parks, public playgrounds and gardens.” As well, such approvals must also consider protection of groundwater and protection of terrestrial animals and non-target plants in their usage.

We had best not take soil and hydrology advice from a distant legislative reporter with a clear bias towards unregulated industry over environment and health.

Keli Westgate

Previous story
Final shot at Carnival

Just Posted

Carnival Cops bust RCMP support staff

All part of the fun and frivolity as the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival winds down

San Diego loving Vernon hockey

Seven players with the San Diego Saints are in Canada for the first time

Balloons going up

Weather finally cooperates for 27th annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Festival

Lunder qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in Saturday’s women’s biathlon individual sprint

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Vees lose at home to the Vipers

Penticton Vees tied with Vernon Vipers at 75 points

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

South Okanagan skier misses out on Olympic medal

Penticton skier stumbles on final run during 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

South Okanagan athlete to compete in moguls finals at PyeongChang Olympics

A guide to watching Penticton athlete Andi Naude compete at the Olympics

Most Read

  • Final shot at Carnival

    EDITORIAL: Full day of fun to wrap up Vernon Winter Carnival, and last chance to enjoy Family Day this early before it’s moved

  • Tom Fletcher needs to look at the facts

    Pesticides continue to do harm