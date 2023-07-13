Van Diest memorial vandalized in Armstrong

I would like to express my gratitude towards the group of people who help maintain Taylor’s Memorial Trail in Armstrong.

It means so much to my sister and Kristie for what you do in Taylor’s memory. But it seems that we have fallen victims to vandalism.

The trail is illuminated by 25 solar powered lights that really accent the trail and provides safety to the trail users.

The trail is now missing five of these lights that someone has removed.

I really hope this person enjoys the lights as much as we all have.

But remember this, you have taken these items from a memorial trail. Do the right thing.

Paul Alberd,

Taylor’s uncle

READ MORE: Remembering Halloween murder of Armstrong teen 10 years later

READ MORE: Rally for Indigenous woman missing since 2016 takes to steps of Vernon RCMP

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeLetter to the EditorNorth Okanagan Regional District