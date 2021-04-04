Vernon history in pictures

Does anybody recognize these seven graduates from Vernon’s Olga’s School of Hairdressing in 1958? These ladies are currently unidentified. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo 14320)

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has a picture of seven women graduating from Olga’s School of Hairdressing in 1958 but no names attached to the photo.

Can you help out? Recognize any of the women?

From what we have been able to ascertain, Olga was Olga Shimming, a native of Tyvan, Sask. whose dream it was to become a hairdresser.

She realized her dream in 1942 at the age of 15 in Winnipeg. It was there she married Bill Shimming. They moved to Vancouver in 1947, then ventured north to the Okanagan, where they opened hairdressing schools in both Vernon and Kamloops, staying until 1965 when they returned to the Prairies.

According to her obituary in the Regina Leader-Post, Shimming wanted to return to Regina, so she sold her businesses in Vernon and Kamloops, and purchased the Golden Mile Beauty Salon, which she co-owned and operated until 1982. Shimming continued her career from her home until 1998 when failing eyesight forced her to retire.

She died of cancer in 2006 at age 79.

Olga’s School of Hairdressing was located at 3201-31st Avenue, which, today, would be above Blast From The Past Antiques.

READ MORE: Easter Bunny visits Vernon care home



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History