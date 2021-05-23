Vernon history in pictures

100 years ago, the city elected its first May Queen in Polson Park

Photo postcard showing the crowd surrounding the stands during the crowning of Vernon’s First May Day Queen 100 years ago in Polson Park. Identified are: Muriel Butchart (maid of honor), Helen Cochrane (May Queen), Margaret Ormsby (princess who crowned the May Queen), and K.C. MacDonald (MLA) who is speaking. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #17424)

Helen Cochrane could be the answer to a tough local trivia question:

Who was Vernon’s first May Day Queen?

As the picture this week from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives shows, Cochrane was named the first Queen at the first Vernon May Day celebration 100 years ago in 1921 in Polson Park.

Cochrane was crowned by Princess Margaret Ormsby while Muriel Butchart was named Maid of Honour.

May Day is a public holiday, in some regions, usually celebrated on May 1 or the first Monday of May. It is an ancient festival marking the first day of summer and a current traditional spring holiday in many European cultures. Dances, singing, and cake are usually part of the festivities.

The community of Lavington celebrated its 70th May Day celebrations in 2018 while the following year, the annual celebration was moved indoors due to rain.

Local History