Vernon history in pictures

Lawn bowling has been part of Vernon’s history for more than 100 years

The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club played host to the B.C. Interior Lawn Bowling Association annual tournament July 1 to 4, 1952. The club celebrated its 100th birthday in 2017. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #4127)

It’s a sport that has been played in Vernon for more than a century. At a spot that remains pristine.

The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club celebrated its 100th birthday in 2017.

The photo from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives shows bowlers from Vernon and throughout the Okanagan gathered at Vernon’s Lawn Bowling Club in the northwest corner of Polson Park for the B.C. Interior Lawn Bowling Association’s annual tournament, a four-day affair, in 1952.

Among those who missed the tournament that year, for whatever reason, were Charles and Sophia Portman of Coldstream Avenue, just a couple of blocks north of the club. They are the grandparents of current Morning Star/Black Press reporter Roger Knox.

“I remember as a kid going to their house, which still stands, and they had a coveted set of bowls lawn bowling balls) on top of their china cabinet with a couple of old black-and-white club pictures,” said Knox. “I recall them saying they always had a good time at the club.”

The sport was once part of the Funtastic Sports Society, and Vernon’s JCI Club used the sport as a fundraiser and community event for consecutive years.

READ MORE: Vernon Club honoured with Interior award

i



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History