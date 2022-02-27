A group photo of the Vernon Bank of Montreal staff taken in 1914. For a list of names, please contact gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca with “photo number 39” in the subject line. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo #39)

A group photo of the Vernon Bank of Montreal staff taken in 1914. For a list of names, please contact gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca with “photo number 39” in the subject line. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo #39)

Vernon history in pictures

A staff photo with smiling employees from a Vernon bank in 1914

One of the oldest businesses in Vernon is the Bank of Montreal.

The bank was first built in 1894 on the southwest corner of 30th Avenue (Barnard Avenue) and 32nd Street as Vernon’s first standalone Bank of Montreal.

The building was moved in 1909 one block south. According to historicplaces.ca, ‘faced with brick from Vernon Brickworks, the building is a restrained example of Queen Anne Revival commercial architecture.’

That building is still in use today, the home of Lunch Matters…Breakfast Too restaurant and several other small businesses.

The current Bank of Montreal (BMO) is presently located another block south.

READ MORE: Summerland had hotel near lakeshore

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local History

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Regulations needed around short-term vacation rentals

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 through Princeton for Sunday to Monday. (BC Highway Cameras)
Weather warning issued for Highway 3 and Coquihalla

A group photo of the Vernon Bank of Montreal staff taken in 1914. For a list of names, please contact gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca with “photo number 39” in the subject line. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo #39)
Vernon history in pictures

Sunday, Feb. 27, in Vernon. (Facebook photo)
Vernon event paints picture of peace

The Vernon Vipers will look to avoid being swept in the regular-season by arch-rivals Penticton Sunday, Feb. 27, as they host the Vees in the fifth and final BCHL meeting of the year. Game time is 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers entertain Penticton Vees