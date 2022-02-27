Vernon history in pictures

A staff photo with smiling employees from a Vernon bank in 1914

A group photo of the Vernon Bank of Montreal staff taken in 1914. For a list of names, please contact gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca with “photo number 39” in the subject line. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo #39)

One of the oldest businesses in Vernon is the Bank of Montreal.

The bank was first built in 1894 on the southwest corner of 30th Avenue (Barnard Avenue) and 32nd Street as Vernon’s first standalone Bank of Montreal.

The building was moved in 1909 one block south. According to historicplaces.ca, ‘faced with brick from Vernon Brickworks, the building is a restrained example of Queen Anne Revival commercial architecture.’

That building is still in use today, the home of Lunch Matters…Breakfast Too restaurant and several other small businesses.

The current Bank of Montreal (BMO) is presently located another block south.

