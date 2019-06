Flashback to the black and white days at the Vernon Golf Course

Vernon Golf Course and club house. Undated photo. Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #10240.

The Vernon Golf Course and club house. Undated photo.

Courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives.

Anyone interested in obtaining copies of historic photos can visit the Museum at 3009 – 32nd Ave., Vernon, call 250-542-3142 or visit vernonmuseum.ca.

