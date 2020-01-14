Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #16509

Vernon parades weren’t always in the winter

Check out these ladies in the War Savings Parade in 1941

The Business and Professional Women’s float during the Vernon War Savings Parade in 1941.

Speaking of parades, the Vernon Winter Carnival’s 60th Parade hits the streets Feb. 8 at noon sharp.

Registration deadline for the parade is Jan. 24, register at www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

Our History in Pictures is featured in The Morning Star newspaper every Wednesday and Friday, courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

