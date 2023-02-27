Vernon resident pushes increased plastic pollution ban

LETTER: what about the mountains of small plastic bits that are accumulated every day

I am completely mystified as to why there is only concern about plastic straws going into our environment.

Not that I am in favour of straws, but what about the mountains of small plastic bits that are accumulated every day.

And what about the trillions of those little plastic containers for coffee cream and butter/margarine and jams.

One hates to think how many of those are not even recycled.

Should there not be a ban on those as well?

Wanda Fisher

